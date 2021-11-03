Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.
Shares of NASDAQ DCRN opened at $9.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.10.
About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.
