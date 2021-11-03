Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DCRN opened at $9.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 399,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 205,149 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 2,523.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,431,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,801,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,909,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.