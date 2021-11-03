Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.13. 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,819. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist dropped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

