Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Up 20.8% in October

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 918,800 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.25.

NYSE:DECK opened at $395.57 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $240.86 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.73.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $879,943.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,303 shares of company stock worth $4,625,697 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $2,940,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,840 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $9,006,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

