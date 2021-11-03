Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Cut by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $361,505,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 635.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,346,000 after purchasing an additional 665,877 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.32.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $17.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.75. 27,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,729. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $233.20 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $104.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.