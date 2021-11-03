Dent Market Cap Hits $733.85 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Dent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dent has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $733.85 million and approximately $128.58 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00050670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.00224116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00099217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011797 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

