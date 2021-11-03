Desjardins Trims Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Target Price to C$38.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC cut their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

Get Saputo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPIF traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.55. Saputo has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.