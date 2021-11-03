Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) General Counsel Robert S. Molloy Sells 36,373 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 36,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $254,611.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS DXLG opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.88 million, a PE ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 137.94% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $138.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Destination XL Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Destination XL Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Destination XL Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

