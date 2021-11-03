Deutsche Bank AG Invests $127,000 in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 49,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $2.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.