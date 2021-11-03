Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) to Buy

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $69.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.09, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.87 and a 12-month high of $73.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 101,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $6,824,774.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $221,202,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,335,776 shares of company stock worth $1,634,203,436. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,089.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,641,000 after purchasing an additional 659,182 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

