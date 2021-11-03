Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of DWHHF remained flat at $$53.19 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.35 million during the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 184.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

