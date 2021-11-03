Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.84

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.84 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Devon Energy has increased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Devon Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 63.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

NYSE:DVN traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.54. 193,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,546,174. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.58. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

