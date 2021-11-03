Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

DVN traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.54. The stock had a trading volume of 604,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,546,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.18, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

