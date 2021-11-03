Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.40

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.40 and last traded at $41.96, with a volume of 309581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.99.

The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 233.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,178,743,000 after acquiring an additional 460,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,812,563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $753,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,865,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,068 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

