dForce (DF) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.99 Million

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One dForce coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. dForce has a total market cap of $23.05 million and $11.99 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00050486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.89 or 0.00224395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00099157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011861 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

dForce Profile

dForce is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. The official website for dForce is dforce.network . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

