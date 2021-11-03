Diamond (DMD) Price Reaches $3.49 on Top Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Diamond has a total market cap of $12.70 million and approximately $52,453.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Diamond has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $3.49 or 0.00005532 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,640,822 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

