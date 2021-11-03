Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $114.45 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $116.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 133.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 324,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,880,000 after purchasing an additional 32,290 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,678,000 after buying an additional 46,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3,242.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 335,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,690,000 after buying an additional 325,908 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

