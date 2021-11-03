DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,270,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the September 30th total of 14,730,000 shares. Currently, 18.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

NYSE:DKS traded up $7.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.53. 3,839,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.83.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 over the last ninety days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

