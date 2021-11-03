Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Short Interest Down 21.2% in October

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the September 30th total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.1% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.7% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $89.90 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 149.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.21.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

