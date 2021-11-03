DigitalBits Reaches Market Cap of $543.42 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $543.42 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.13 or 0.00319477 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00014446 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004516 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.