Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 18,042 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,583 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.39% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $774,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 59.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ BWFG opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $239.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

