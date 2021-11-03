Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,097,852 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 60,821 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.28% of Evolution Petroleum worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 4.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,477,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after buying an additional 114,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 20.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPM. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $197.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 million. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 50.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 333.33%.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

