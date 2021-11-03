Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.74 Million Stake in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,878 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Zovio worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZVO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zovio by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zovio by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 23,606 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zovio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zovio by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zovio by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 65,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Zovio alerts:

ZVO stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio Inc has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $7.34.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 20.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zovio Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zovio in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zovio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zovio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.