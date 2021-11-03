Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.51 Million Position in Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,655 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Select Bancorp were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Select Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Select Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Select Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLCT opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.91. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 23.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $50,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of general commercial and retail financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans and other associated financial services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, NC.

