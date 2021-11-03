Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Blueprint Medicines worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $110.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.70. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 29.37% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The firm had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.10.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,971.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,241 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $318,201.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,920 shares of company stock worth $5,621,396. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

