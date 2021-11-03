Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 106,864 Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 978,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,864 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.36% of Lannett worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Lannett by 866.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 182,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lannett by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 174,331 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the 2nd quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lannett by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 216,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000,000 after acquiring an additional 148,480 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

LCI opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $113.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Lannett’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

