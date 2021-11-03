district0x Trading 18.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. district0x has a total market cap of $109.65 million and $42.33 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, district0x has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. One district0x coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00050739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.00236265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00099109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004196 BTC.

district0x Profile

district0x (DNT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for district0x is district0x.io . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Coin Trading

