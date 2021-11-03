DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Short Interest Up 31.2% in October

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the September 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91.

DV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

