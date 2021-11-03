DoYourTip 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22,319.00 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001099 BTC on major exchanges. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $22,319.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded up 39% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.66 or 0.00428283 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001199 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.67 or 0.00992127 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

