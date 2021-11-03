Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$19.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) received a C$19.00 price target from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIR.UN. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities set a C$19.00 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.19.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock traded up C$0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.22. 685,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88. The stock has a market cap of C$3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.46. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$12.02 and a 52 week high of C$17.34.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.