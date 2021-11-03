Dropbox (DBX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Dropbox to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. On average, analysts expect Dropbox to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 899 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $27,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $302,289.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,629 shares of company stock worth $2,333,480 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dropbox stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065,858 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Dropbox worth $48,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DBX. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

