Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DUFRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dufry in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dufry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dufry has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUFRY traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 292,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,946. Dufry has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

