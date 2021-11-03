Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Position Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,466,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.65% of Duke Realty worth $116,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Duke Realty by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 376,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,781,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 187,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,879,000 after buying an additional 15,907 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 73,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 33,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $56.10 on Wednesday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

