DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.180-$4.220 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.18-4.22 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.08. 471,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,538. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.01. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DD. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.