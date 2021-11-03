e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells $1,466,422.01 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,466,422.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,143,211.44.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 865,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,963. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,907,000 after buying an additional 916,663 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after purchasing an additional 394,192 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,457.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 393,573 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,849,000 after purchasing an additional 384,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 373,328 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

