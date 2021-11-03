e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells $1,466,422.01 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,466,422.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,143,211.44.
- On Tuesday, October 26th, Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50.
e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 865,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,963. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20.
ELF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,907,000 after buying an additional 916,663 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after purchasing an additional 394,192 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,457.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 393,573 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,849,000 after purchasing an additional 384,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 373,328 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
