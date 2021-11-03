e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $364 million-$370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.71 million.
ELF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 865,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,963. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.13 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.95. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,143,211.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,155 shares of company stock worth $9,151,132 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,725 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.40% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $19,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
