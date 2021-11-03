e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $364 million-$370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.71 million.

ELF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 865,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,963. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.13 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.95. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.22.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,143,211.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,155 shares of company stock worth $9,151,132 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,725 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.40% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $19,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.