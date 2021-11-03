Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to announce sales of $137.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.30 million and the lowest is $124.28 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported sales of $48.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $450.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.64 million to $475.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $416.11 million, with estimates ranging from $337.99 million to $482.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.26 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

EGLE stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.75. 236,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $27,661,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after acquiring an additional 326,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 239,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 176.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 182,873 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 888.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 116,435 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

