Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Bought by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 376.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGLE. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGLE shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

NASDAQ:EGLE traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.51. 1,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,064. The company has a market capitalization of $531.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

