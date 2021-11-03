Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $48.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million.

EGRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $53.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.88. The company has a market cap of $706.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.93. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,082,183 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100,812 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 716,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,682,000 after purchasing an additional 227,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 402.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 276,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,907 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,458 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

