East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,140 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of East West Bancorp worth $26,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,196,000 after acquiring an additional 236,823 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 601.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 123,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 105,906 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,385,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $14,338,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $81.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.79. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.80.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

