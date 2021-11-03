Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0402 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 18.1% over the last three years.

Shares of EVM opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

