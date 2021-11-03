Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on November 30th

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSEARCA:EOS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSEARCA EOS opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

