Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:ETW opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETW. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 52.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 75,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after buying an additional 62,297 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

