Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8,040.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 889,962 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Ecolab worth $185,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $204,144,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Ecolab by 23.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,341,000 after purchasing an additional 617,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,269 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ecolab by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $93,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,566 shares of company stock valued at $46,356,841 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.91.

NYSE ECL traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $225.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,601. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.66 and a twelve month high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.30.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

