Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Edison International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.420-$4.520 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.42-4.52 EPS.

Shares of EIX stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.80. 4,341,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,853. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

