Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Edison International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.420-$4.520 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.42-4.52 EPS.

NYSE:EIX traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $62.80. 4,341,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71. Edison International has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $66.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

