El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.67 Million

Analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to announce $119.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.71 million and the lowest is $116.69 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $110.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $463.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $454.03 million to $471.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $483.68 million, with estimates ranging from $468.66 million to $498.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LOCO stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.90. 158,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,135. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 6.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 12.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 15.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

