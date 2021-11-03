El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.67 Million

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2021

Analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to announce $119.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.71 million and the lowest is $116.69 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $110.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $463.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $454.03 million to $471.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $483.68 million, with estimates ranging from $468.66 million to $498.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LOCO stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.90. 158,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,135. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 6.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 12.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 15.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?  

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.