Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Elastic alerts:

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,057,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 758,740 shares of company stock valued at $126,624,070. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.9% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 84.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $171.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Elastic has a 1 year low of $97.89 and a 1 year high of $181.99.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.