Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.00.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.
In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,057,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 758,740 shares of company stock valued at $126,624,070. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $171.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Elastic has a 1 year low of $97.89 and a 1 year high of $181.99.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.
