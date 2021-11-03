Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $136.70

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $136.70 and last traded at $134.15, with a volume of 311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.06.

WIRE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth $519,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

