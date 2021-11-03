ENGlobal (ENG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.