Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Entergy updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.900-$6.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,235. Entergy has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.38 and its 200-day moving average is $106.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.14%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

